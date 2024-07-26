Nation & World News

A tanker plane is missing in Oregon as Western wildfires spread

Authorities say a firefighting tanker plane with a single pilot on board is missing in Oregon
By REBECCA BOONE and JOHN ANTCZAK – Associated Press
A single-pilot tanker plane disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states, and the search has come up empty so far, authorities said Friday.

The plane contracted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management went missing Thursday while fighting the Falls Fire, near the town of Seneca on the edge of the Malheur National Forest. The blaze has grown to 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) and is 55% contained, the government website InciWeb shows.

Thomas Kyle-Milward, spokesperson for Northwest Incident Management Team 8, said authorities received a report of a missing aircraft around 6:53 p.m. Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board.

Climate change is increasing the frequency of lightning strikes as the region endures recording-breaking heat and bone-dry conditions. Overall, more than 1,500 square miles (4,000 square kilometers) have burned so far this summer in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, and more wildfires have spread in western Canada, filling the skies with smoke and haze.

In California, more than 130 structures have been destroyed and thousands more remain threatened by the state's largest active wildfire. The Park Fire started Wednesday when a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico and then calmly blended in with others fleeing the scene, authorities said. A 42-year-old suspect was arrested early Thursday and held without bail pending a Monday arraignment, officials said.

By Friday morning, the fire was completely uncontained after burning more than 257 square miles (666 square kilometers) across the Sierra Nevada foothills above the city of 100,000. About 4,000 residents in unincorporated areas of Butte County and 400 residents of Chico were ordered to evacuate, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said late Thursday. Two minor injuries were reported, 134 structures were destroyed and some 4,200 were threatened.

“The fire quickly began to outpace our resources because of the dry fuels, the hot weather, the low humidities and the wind,” Butte County Fire Chief Garrett Sjolund said.

The Park Fire was burning to the northwest of Paradise, the Butte County community where in 2018 the notorious Camp Fire killed 85 people and incinerated thousands of homes, becoming California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said he wanted “to express regret and frustration by the fact that we are here once again.”

The most damage so far has been to the Canadian Rockies' Jasper National Park, where a fast-moving wildfire forced 25,000 people to flee and devastated the park's namesake town, a World Heritage site.

Oregon still has the biggest active blaze in the United States, the Durkee Fire, which combined with the Cow Fire to burn nearly 630 square miles (1,630 square kilometers). It remains unpredictable and was only 20% contained Friday, according to the government website InciWeb.

In Idaho, lightning strikes sparked fast-moving wildfires and the evacuation of multiple communities, including one where a man drove past a building and trees engulfed in flames as a tunnel of smoke rose over the roadway.

Videos posted to social media include a man who said he heard explosions as he fled Juliaetta, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow. The town of just over 600 residents was evacuated Thursday just ahead of roaring fires, as were several other communities near the Clearwater River and the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery Complex, which breeds salmon in an effort to supplement dwindling numbers of the keystone species.

“This a rough one, this sequence of fires,” said Robbie Johnson, a public information officer with the Idaho Department of Lands. “We’re using everything we’ve got — when you have those additional fire starts in an area, you have to say, ‘this needs aircraft over here, and over here,’ and make those rough decisions about the attack. We’ve got really smart people working on that.”

There’s no estimate yet on the number of buildings burned in Idaho, nor is there information about damage to urban communities, Johnson said Friday morning.

Elsewhere in California, about 1,000 people were displaced Thursday by the lightning-sparked Gold Complex fires, which burned nearly 5 square miles (12 square kilometers) of brush and timber in the Plumas National Forest in California, near the Nevada line and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Reno. Some evacuations were lifted Friday, when the fire was at 11% containment.

And in inland Southern California, firefighters battled a small fire that erupted Thursday afternoon in hills just above the Riverside County city of Lake Elsinore. The Macy Fire was 15% contained early Friday, with one unspecified structure destroyed. In rural northern San Diego County, containment of the 3-day-old Grove Fire jumped to 25% after a day of minimal growth.

Associated Press writers Holly Ramer, Sarah Brumfield, Claire Rush, Scott Sonner, Martha Bellisle and Amy Hanson contributed to this report.

Firefighter Christian Moorhouse jumps over a fence while battling the Park Fire in the Cohasset community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. His crew was able to keep flames from reaching the mobile home they were protecting. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Park Fire burns along Highway 32 in the Forest Ranch community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A vehicle drives past the spreading River Fire Thursday, July 25, 2024, near Myrtle, Idaho, before U.S. Highway 12 was closed. Lightning strikes have sparked fast-moving wildfires in Idaho, prompting the evacuation of multiple communities. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

People evacuate their horse as the the River Fire moves through wheat fields Thursday, July 25, 2024, as seen from near Culdesac, Idaho. Lightning strikes have sparked fast-moving wildfires in Idaho, prompting the evacuation of multiple communities. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

Firefighters spray water while battling the Park Fire in the Cohasset community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The crew was able to keep flames from reaching the mobile home they were protecting. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Park Fire burns along Highway 32 in the Forest Ranch community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Park Fire burns along Highway 32 in the Forest Ranch community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighter Christian Moorhouse battles the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. His crew was able to keep flames from reaching the mobile home they were protecting. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Park Fire burns along Highway 32 in the Forest Ranch community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighter Christian Moorhouse battles the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. His crew was able to keep flames from reaching the mobile home they were protecting. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Animals evacuate as the Park Fire burns through the Cohasset community of Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen from Chico, Calif., an air tanker passes a plume from the Park Fire burning in Butte County on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Cal Fire firefighter Christian Moorhouse, center, monitors the flames while defends a mobile home during the Park Fire in the community of Cohasset near Chico, Calif., Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A dog being safeguarded by fire support personnel sits beside Cohasset Rd. as the Park Fire burns in the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A home owner keeps his roof wet to keep embers from taking hold as Cal Fire Riverside County firefighters battle the Macy Fire in Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Terry Pierson/The Orange County Register via AP)

Trees and vegetation go up in flames at the River Fire Thursday, July 25, 2024, nearby Myrtle, Idaho. Lightning strikes have sparked fast-moving wildfires in Idaho, prompting the evacuation of multiple communities. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

