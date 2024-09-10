Breaking: Delta plane hits tail of another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson
A Taiwanese fighter jet crashes during a training exercise and the pilot is found safe

Taiwan's defense ministry says a fighter jet crashed during a nighttime training exercise on Tuesday but the pilot who ejected has been found safe
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese fighter jet crashed during a nighttime training exercise on Tuesday but the pilot who ejected has been found safe, the defense ministry said.

The Mirage 2000 jet lost power at around 8 p.m., the ministry said. Rescuers found the pilot about two hours later.

Hsieh Pei-hsun was conscious and taken to a military hospital for an exam. He had been flying off the coast of Hsinchu, a city south of Taipei on the island's west side.

Taiwan purchased Mirage 2000 jets from France during the 1990s and relies on them as well as U.S.-made F-16Vs for its air force.

The self-ruled Taiwan faces frequent military exercises near its waters by China, which claims the island as its territory and threatens to use military force to bring it under its control.

