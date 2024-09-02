Nation & World News

A suicide bomber detonates in Afghan capital, killing at least 6 people and injuring 13

Police in the Afghan capital say a suicide bomber carried out an attack killing at least six people and injuring 13 others
39 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police in the Afghan capital say a suicide bomber carried out an attack Monday, killing at least six people and injuring 13 others.

The blast took place in the southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood in Kabul, said Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

The dead included one woman, he said, while 13 people were wounded, all of them civilians who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A police investigation is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Islamic State group's affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 during the chaotic departure of U.S. and NATO troops after 20 years. Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban gradually reimposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, as they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What’s behind the bloodiest recent attacks in Pakistan's Baluchistan province?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Separatist group claims deadliest day in recent history in Pakistan's Balochistan and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

7 US troops hurt in a raid with Iraqi forces that left 15 suspected militants dead
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taliban reject UN concerns over laws banning women's voices and bare faces in public
The Latest
Police say 4 people fatally shot on Chicago-area subway train3m ago
Far-right success in German votes piles new pressure on Scholz's government7m ago
Rare strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu isn't doing enough to reach Gaza...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?