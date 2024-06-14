Nation & World News

A statement from Kate, Princess of Wales on her cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has has given an update on her cancer treatment, saying she is making good progress and hopes to return to some public duties
24 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, has given an update on her cancer treatment, saying she is making good progress and hopes to return to some public duties.

Here is her statement in full:

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

