A Spanish court rejects appeal to reopen the investigation into tycoon John McAfee's jail cell death

A Spanish court has turned down an appeal to reopen the investigation into the 2021 death of British-American tycoon John McAfee
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has turned down an appeal to reopen the investigation into the 2021 death of British-American tycoon John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, who was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona as he awaited extradition to America.

Authorities had determined that the 75-year-old killed himself and there was nothing to suggest otherwise, the court in Barcelona said Friday. The decision on the appeal was final.

McAfee’s family had asked for the case, closed with the court’s suicide verdict in February 2022, to be reopened.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 at Barcelona’s international airport and had been in jail awaiting a court decision on his extradition to the United States to face charges of evading more than $4 million in taxes. Prosecutors in Tennessee were seeking up to three decades of imprisonment for him.

McAfee had argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he returned to the United States.

The eccentric cryptocurrency promoter and tax opponent had a history of legal troubles that spanned from the U.S. to Central America to the Caribbean.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Funding may run out Saturday | What a government shutdown could mean in Ga.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women
3h ago

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

TSA: Banned items at airport checkpoints are contributing to long waits
24m ago

Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from Congress
2h ago

Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from Congress
2h ago

Credit: AP

Training center petitions posted on Atlanta city website after initial glitch
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many...
4m ago
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, an advocate for liberal priorities, dies...
6m ago
The UAW strike is growing, again. What to know as 7,000 more auto workers join the...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
22h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top