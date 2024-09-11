A Soyuz craft with 2 Russians and 1 American docks at the International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and an American docked at the International Space Station on Wednesday, a little more than three hours after its launch.

The capsule atop a towering rocket set off at 1623 GMT from Russia’s manned space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and docked with the space station after two orbits of the Earth, a fast trip compared with some that have lasted for days.

The crew already aboard the station were performing a lengthy series of system checks before those in the capsule can enter.