A Soyuz craft with 2 Russians and 1 American docks at the International Space Station

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and an American has docked at the International Space Station a little more than three hours after its launch
In this image provided by NASA, a Soyuz rocket carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Don Pettit, a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS), blasts off from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Updated 40 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and an American docked at the International Space Station on Wednesday, a little more than three hours after its launch.

The capsule atop a towering rocket set off at 1623 GMT from Russia’s manned space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and docked with the space station after two orbits of the Earth, a fast trip compared with some that have lasted for days.

The crew already aboard the station were performing a lengthy series of system checks before those in the capsule can enter.

The mission commander is Alexei Ovchinin, with Russian compatriot Ivan Vagner and American Donald Pettit in the crew.

The launch took place without obvious problems and the Soyuz entered orbit eight minutes after liftoff, a relief for Russian space authorities after an automated safety system halted a launch in March because of a voltage drop in the power system.

On the space station, Pettit, Vagner and Ovchinin will join NASA’s Tracy Dyson, Mike Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, and Russians Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin and Oleg Kononenko.

