A Soyuz capsule with 2 Russians and 1 American returns to Earth from the International Space Station

A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut safely landed Sunday in Kazakhstan, concluding a 220-day mission aboard the International Space Station
Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner sits outside the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft after landing with NASA astronaut Don Pettit and fellow cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

56 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Sunday in Kazakhstan, ending their seven-month research assignment.

According to Russian space agency Roscosmos, the capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and astronaut Don Pettit of U.S. space agency NASA landed on the Kazakh steppe near the city of Zhezkazgan at 6:20 a.m. (0120 GMT). Roscosmos said the parachute-assisted landing was a trouble-free descent.

The trio returned after spending 220 days in space and orbiting the Earth 3,520 times, NASA said in a statement. The agency noted that, coincidentally, Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday.

NASA said it was following its routine postlanding medical checks, and that the crew will return to the recovery staging area in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Pettit will then board a NASA plane bound for the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, while Roscosmos said Ovchinin and Vagner will depart for a training base in Star City, Russia.

On Friday, Ovchinin handed over command of the ISS to Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi in a change of command ceremony.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin gestures as he sits outside after landing in a Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with fellow cosmonaut Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Don Pettit in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, with NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner aboard, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, with NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner aboard, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, with NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner aboard, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

NASA astronaut Don Pettit gestures as he is carried to a medical tent shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, April 20, 2025, (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner gestures as he is carried to a medical tent shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with fellow cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Don Pettit near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, with NASA astronaut Don Pettit and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner aboard, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

