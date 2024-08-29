Nation & World News

A sinkhole swallows an SUV in South Korea, injuring 2 people

Emergency workers in South Korea's capital say that two people have been injured after a sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed their SUV
South Korean firefighters prepare to lift a vehicle that fell into a sinkhole on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Korean firefighters prepare to lift a vehicle that fell into a sinkhole on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)
Updated 48 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed an SUV in South Korea's capital on Thursday, injuring the two occupants, emergency workers said.

Photos from the scene showed a white sport utility vehicle engulfed in the 2½-meter-deep (eight-foot-deep) hole that appeared on a street in the central part of Seoul.

Emergency workers rescued the vehicle’s 82-year-old male driver and a 76-year-old female passenger. No one else was hurt in the incident, which occurred at around 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT), according to Seoul’s Seodaemun district fire station.

The conditions of the injured victims weren’t immediately known. Traffic in the Seondaemun area continued to be restricted as of Thursday evening as workers and officials repaired the damaged road and investigated the cause of the sinkhole.

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport told lawmakers last year that at least 879 sinkholes were reported in the country from 2019 to June 2023. Nearly half of those sinkholes were caused by damaged sewer pipes, the ministry said at the time.

Last week, a 48-year-old tourist from India disappeared in Malaysia’s capital when pavement collapsed beneath her and caused her to fall into an eight-meter-deep (26-foot-deep) sinkhole. Officials said that she may have been swept away by an underground water current.

A vehicle that fell into a sinkhole is seen on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean firefighters check a vehicle that fell into a sinkhole on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue team work on the street restoration from a sinkhole area on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Woman from India disappears down a sinkhole in Malaysia's capital
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Head-on collision of 2 vehicles in New Zealand kills 3 South Korean skiers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Typhoon Shanshan begins dumping rain on parts of Japan, leaving 1 dead and several...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Malaysian naval attack ship sinks after hitting unknown object
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EU urged to rethink ties with Israel over Gaza and to impose sanctions against some...15m ago
Chinese leader Xi meets with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a bid to...16m ago
A Hong Kong court convicts 2 journalists in a landmark sedition case22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?