Breaking: Donald Trump and JD Vance are campaigning together in Atlanta on Saturday
Nation & World News

A 'side hustle' can be a way to try out a new business idea before jumping in all the way

A “side hustle” can be one way to try out a new business idea before taking a full-fledged jump
FILE - A workman measures a a piece of wood in Madison County, Miss., on March 16, 2021. Nearly one in three Americans earn money on the side in addition to working full time, a Bankrate survey found. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A workman measures a a piece of wood in Madison County, Miss., on March 16, 2021. Nearly one in three Americans earn money on the side in addition to working full time, a Bankrate survey found. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A “side hustle” can be one way to try out a new business idea before taking a full-fledged jump.

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans earn money on the side in addition to working full time, a Bankrate survey found.

But having a side hustle can be tricky to maintain. And if you're not prepared, you might be on the hook for unpaid taxes and other headaches. Here are some tips to start working for yourself, even if it is just on the side.

First: be organized.

Even if you're simply turning a hobby into a way to make a few dollars, creating a detailed step-by-step business plan can help prevent problems later. Keep detailed records of all expenses and communication. Downloading an an expense-tracking app may make bookkeeping easier.

Second: keep taxes top of mind.

Anyone earning over $400 from self-employment must file a tax return. And the IRS requires self-employed workers to file estimated taxes quarterly. It might be worth consulting a tax professional to determine the best tax filing route to take.

Third: avoid burnout.

Taxes aside, it's important to figure out how much time you want to dedicate to the side hustle so you don't get burnt out or overwhelmed. And building a customer base is key: gathering email and other contact information from customers can help you get feedback that could determine next steps.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As hurricane season begins, here's how small businesses can prepare in advance of a storm
Placeholder Image

Credit: CRAIG DUDEK

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 New User Bonus & Offers (July 2024)2h ago
Placeholder Image

How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue
Placeholder Image

Credit: Fraser Strickland

bet365 Bonus Code AJCXLM: Claim choice of offers (July 2024)1h ago
The Latest
Heavy rain in northern Vermont leads to washed out roads, damaged homes and rescues6m ago
France shifts Western Sahara stance, seeking closer ties with Morocco8m ago
3 girls killed in stabbing at Taylor Swift-themed UK dance class. 7 people still...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches