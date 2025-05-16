Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A sick Jamal Murray scores 25, powers Nuggets' 119-107 win over Thunder to force Game 7

Jamal Murray fought through an illness to score 25 points and power the Denver Nuggets past the Thunder 119-107, sending the series back to Oklahoma City for a decisive Game 7
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front left, drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guards Alex Caruso, back left, and Luguentz Dort defend in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front left, drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guards Alex Caruso, back left, and Luguentz Dort defend in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By ARNIE STAPLETON – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray fought through an illness to score 25 points and power the Denver Nuggets past the Thunder 119-107 on Thursday night, sending the series back to Oklahoma City for a decisive Game 7.

Sick since Wednesday, Murray was listed as questionable for the game. He ignited the Nuggets with a four-point play to start things off and sank a step-back 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter that pushed Denver's lead to double digits for the first time.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and Christian Braun scored a career playoff-best 23 points to go with 12 rebounds. But it was second-year reserve guard Julian Strawther who ignited the Nuggets' runaway, scoring a career playoff-high 15 points, all in the second half.

Strawther had a pair of 3s and a layup during a 10-0 third-quarter spurt that helped Denver take a double-digit lead, and he kept going in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets finally had a laugher in this exhaustive, physical series.

Game 7 is Sunday, with the Minnesota Timberwolves awaiting the winner after dispatching Golden State in five games.

One negative for Denver: Aaron Gordon grabbed at his left hamstring late in the game and hobbled through the final few minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points, including 18 after halftime despite playing with four fouls since the second quarter. But he didn’t get enough help from his usually reliable teammates to clinch Oklahoma City's first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2016, when it lost to the Warriors in seven games.

Chet Holmgren added 19 points. All-Star Jalen Williams scored six points on 3-of-16 shooting.

Although Lu Dort’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Thunder a 61-58 halftime lead, it was the Nuggets who swaggered through the tunnel after erasing a 12-point deficit with a 12-0 run over the final 2:05 of the first half, a run capped by Braun’s 3-pointer.

The Nuggets, who won the title two years ago, finally get two days off after a grueling past few weeks. They have played every other day since April 29.

The Thunder have only lost back-to-back games twice this season, once in November and once in early April.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, front, drives the lane as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. defends in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic collects a loose ball in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, shoots past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, left, in the first half of Game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Friday, May 9, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Murray and Porter lead the Nuggets to a 113-104 bounce-back win over the Thunder

Murray 'very confident' Nuggets can force Game 7, Thunder on verge of 1st West finals since 2016

Donovan Mitchell scores 43 and Cavaliers beat the Pacers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

The Latest

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom watches a hit ball go foul during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Two-time Cy Young winner deGrom wins over decade-younger Brown in Lone Star State pitchers' duel

5m ago

As Trump targets DEI, Republican-led states intensify efforts to stamp it out

7m ago

Thai construction magnate and others surrender to police on charges over building collapse in quake

8m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.