Breaking: LIVE VIDEO: Trump arrives at RNC in first public appearance since assassination attempt
Nation & World News

A shooting in a mosque in Oman kills 4 and wounds others, police say

Police in Oman say four people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in a mosque
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)
Updated 7 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Oman said Tuesday a shooting in a mosque has killed four people and wounded others.

The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighborhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.

Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate.

The U.S. Embassy in Oman issued a warning for Americans to “stay away from the area.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of Vogtle’s new nuclear reactors is offline. Here’s what we know

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge presiding over YSL trial recused from case

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
The Latest

Credit: AP

Baltimore's Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
10m ago
Bohm and Ramirez pace 1st round of HR Derby, Alonso's bid for 3rd title ends without...
11m ago
North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea in November, Seoul says
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare