A shooter wounded 4 in Ohio Walmart store before killing himself, police say

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Walmart says it is working closely with investigators to try to determine why a shooter opened fire at one of its stores in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself.

The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.

“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown" but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.