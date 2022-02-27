A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a hospital

“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”
The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.
Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly colored polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.
Medics transport a girl injured during shelling from an ambulance in city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka
