2020 census data: Here are breakdowns by race and ethnicity

A serial killer pleads guilty in Rwanda to killing 14 people

A serial killer in Rwanda has pleaded guilty at a court saying he killed 14 people

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A serial killer in Rwanda pleaded guilty at a court Thursday, saying he killed 14 people. Most of the victims were women.

Denis Kazungu, 34, admitted guilt to charges that included murder, rape and robbery. He appeared at the Kicukiro Court in the capital, Kigali.

Kazungu smiled as police led him into the courtroom, but he didn't appear to show any other emotion during the hearing.

Police discovered 12 bodies at this home, but he said that he killed an additional two people whose bodies haven't been found.

The victims include 11 women and one man, authorities said. The sex of the other two people Kazungu said he killed wasn't immediately clear.

Kazungu didn’t have a lawyer at the hearing and he's expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Police alleged that the suspect lured people from bars to his home in a suburb of Kigali.

Though identities of his victims haven't been officially released, a woman has appeared in local media interviews claiming to have escaped from Kazungu.

Authorities say the suspect used different names in a bid to conceal his true identity. Police found the bodies after Kazungu's landlord went to authorities for help because he wasn't being paid rent.

