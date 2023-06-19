X

A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic

A rescue operation was underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in search of a submarine that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia said the vessel was reported overdue around 9:13 p.m. Sunday, about 435 miles (700 kilometres) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston.

OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the search for its five-person submersible and said its focus was on those aboard the vessel and their families.

“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” the company said in a statement. “We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage's discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria, and some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.

In describing its first expedition, OceanGate said that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

Editors' Picks

TORPY: Atlanta leans toward curfews. Again. This time different?7h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Man accused of fatally shooting brother in Gwinnett neighborhood
1h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Midnight Madness
4h ago

Chaos erupts at DeKalb nightclub as shooting leaves 5 injured
1h ago

Chaos erupts at DeKalb nightclub as shooting leaves 5 injured
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Hungry at Hartsfield-Jackson? Readers want these airport eateries
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Intel to build $33-billion chip plant in Germany after government pledges to cover 1/3rd...
2m ago
UN complains Russia blocks aid workers from area of Ukraine dam collapse; Moscow says...
13m ago
UN members adopt first-ever treaty to protect marine life in the high seas
23m ago
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Journey through Black history
2h ago
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Transgender families face decisions, heartbreak ahead of restrictive law
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top