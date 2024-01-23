A sanction has been imposed on a hacker who released Australian health insurer client data

SYDNEY (AP) — A Russian national has been sanctioned by the Australian government for his role in a cyber attack that compromised the personal information of more than 10 million Australians.

In October 2022, client data from Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, was released by an extortionist, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of current and former customers.

On Tuesday, the Australian government imposed its cyber sanction powers for the first time against Aleksandr Ermakov after Australian Federal Police and intelligence agencies, with support from undisclosed ‘global partners’ made the link between the Russian citizen and the cyber attack.