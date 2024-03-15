A Russian missile strike kills at least 14 people in southern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said.

A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. Among those killed were a paramedic and an emergency service worker.

The attack occurred as Russians voted in a presidential election that is all but certain to extend Vladimir Putin's rule by another six years after he crushed dissent and as the war in Ukraine stretches into its third year.