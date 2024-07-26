A Russian man accused of staging a car bombing on Ukrainian orders has been arrested

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top security agency said Friday that it arrested a man accused of staging a car bombing on Ukrainian orders.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, showed a video of the handcuffed suspect walking off a plane from Turkey escorted by masked officers.

Turkish authorities said that they detained the suspect, Yevgeniy Serebryakov, on Russia's request on Wednesday. He arrived in Turkey's resort of Bodrum hours after a car bomb went off in Moscow.