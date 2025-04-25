Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A Russian general was killed by a car bomb just outside Moscow

Russia’s top criminal investigation agency said that a senior Russian military officer was killed by a car bomb on Friday
Updated 2 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian general was killed by a car bomb on Friday, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency said, in the second such attack on a top Russian military officer in four months.

The Investigative Committee said that Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow.

The committee's spokesperson, Svetlana Petrenko, said the explosive device was rigged with shrapnel. She said that investigators were at the scene.

Russian media ran videos of a vehicle burning in the courtyard of an apartment building.

The committee did not mention possible suspects.

The attack follows the killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who died on Dec. 17 when a bomb hidden on an electric scooter parked outside his apartment building exploded as he left for his office. The Russian authorities blamed Ukraine for the killing of Kirillov, and Ukraine's security agency acknowledged that it was behind that attack.

Kirillov was the chief of Russia’s Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, the special troops tasked with protecting the military from the enemy’s use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and ensuring operations in a contaminated environment. Kirillov’s assistant also died in the attack.

Friday's bombing came just as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss a U.S.-brokered peace plan for Ukraine. The meeting is their fourth encounter since February.

Police and investigators work at the scene where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sapper works at the scene where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in a car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this handout photo released by OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI, flames and smoke rise from the scene where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the Ge eral Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in a car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police and investigators work at the scene where Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car in Balashikha, just outside Moscow, Russia, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Medics tend to an injured woman in an ambulance near a house destroyed by a Russian airstrike in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Ukraine says another Russian drone attack kills 3 after Trump rebuked Putin

31m ago

Russian attacks during Easter ceasefire declared by Putin killed 3 in Ukraine's Kherson region

Zelenskyy says he's cutting short a visit to South Africa after Russian attacks on Kyiv

The Latest

FILE - A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks past four men being detained after crossing the border through a gap in the walls separating Mexico and the United States, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: AP

How the public's shift on immigration paved the way for Trump's crackdown

25m ago

Immigration is Trump's strongest issue, but many say he's gone too far, a new AP-NORC poll finds

26m ago

Ukraine says another Russian drone attack kills 3 after Trump rebuked Putin

31m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.