Nation & World News

With war in Ukraine on the border, Poland wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda

Poland’s foreign minister says the government wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, shakes hands with Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 4, 2024. NATO marked on Thursday 75 years of collective defense across Europe and North America, with its top diplomats vowing to stay the course in Ukraine as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battlefield. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, shakes hands with Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, April 4, 2024. NATO marked on Thursday 75 years of collective defense across Europe and North America, with its top diplomats vowing to stay the course in Ukraine as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battlefield. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
By VANESSA GERA – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament on Thursday that the government wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union, laying out the government’s vision at a historically crucial moment with war across the border in Ukraine.

He warned that a Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, but NATO must increase its defenses.

Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which took office in December.

Sikorski is seeking to explain how Poland’s priorities changed after Tusk’s government replaced a national conservative party, led by the Law and Justice party, in respect to rule of law and international relations.

Law and Justice led Poland from 2015 to 2023, and while it stressed ties with the United States, it had a conflicted stance toward the European Union and with Germany, which invaded and occupied Poland during World War II.

Sikorski argued that Poland’s development and security should be based both on trans-Atlantic cooperation and on European integration, and that it is also ready to take responsibility for global challenges.

He also stressed the importance of friendship with Germany.

He accused the previous Law and Justice government of choosing confrontation.

Sikorski’s speech is aimed at both the world and the domestic audience in the nation of 38 million people located along a geopolitical fault line.

Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, is on the eastern flank of both and shares borders with Russia and Belarus in addition to Ukraine. It is a key hub for Western weapons going to Ukraine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Morehouse students want Biden to put authenticity ahead of politics

Credit: AP

Arizona indicts 18 in case over 2020 election, including Giuliani, Meadows

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade’s funeral set for Friday

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at apartments near Atlanta University Center

Possible clue emerges in long-unsolved Lake Oconee killings
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in the financial hub of...
31m ago
Colleges nationwide turn to police to quell pro-Palestine protests as commencement...
34m ago
Shohei Ohtani has 3 doubles, Landon Knack gets 1st victory as Dodgers rout Nationals 11-2
36m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta DJ to open lounge at site of former Sound Table in Old 4th Ward
Funeral plans set for for hip-hop producer Rico Wade in Atlanta
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie, motherhood and doing their own...