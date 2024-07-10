Nation & World News

A railway union strike in Sri Lanka leaves tens of thousands of commuters stranded

A union strike launched by railway employees has stopped trains across Sri Lanka
Police officers patrol in a railway station during a railway union strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police officers patrol in a railway station during a railway union strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI – Associated Press
1 minute ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A railway union strike stopped most trains across Sri Lanka on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of passengers to brave the few dangerously overcrowded trains that kept running or be stranded at the station.

The Station Masters’ Union launched the strike to demand that vacancies be filled and other administrative issues be resolved.

Hundreds of scheduled train journeys were canceled Wednesday due to the strike, leaving the very few trains that ran jam-packed with passengers. Local TV stations showed people risking their lives to get to school and work, barely hanging on to the sides of the train while balancing on footboards made slippery by the rain.

Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena condemned the strike, saying the union launched the strike in an arbitrary manner when the government was taking steps to resolve the issues they raised.

During a similar strike in September, two passengers were killed while traveling on packed trains: One was traveling on the roof of a compartment when his head hit an overhead railway bridge, and the other succumbed to injuries after he fell from the train's footboard.

Sri Lanka's train services are substandard, with poorly maintained compartments and tracks because of years of mismanagement and a lack of proper planning. Frequent and sudden strikes have exacerbated the situation, with most trains experiencing delays.

Passengers walk on a platform next to a train during a railway union strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A passenger wipes sweat as he waits for a train during a railway union strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Passengers walk on a platform next to a train during a railway union strike in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Locals learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election proposal would add new rule before certification

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What went wrong and what now: City officials recap Atlanta water crisis

Credit: TNS

Cobb school board stops graduation venue project over funding concerns

Credit: TNS

Cobb school board stops graduation venue project over funding concerns

Credit: John Spink

UPS promotes Brian Dykes to CFO position
The Latest
China launches investigation in retaliation over EU’s probe of solar, wind power and...
19m ago
Chinese auto exports surge, partly offsetting a sales slump at home
23m ago
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians as mediators make new push on...
39m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC F

860 AM in Atlanta goes off the air, the former first Black-owned radio station in U.S.
Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe