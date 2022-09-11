ajc logo
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood

People walk corgis along the Royal Mile, before the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

People walk corgis along the Royal Mile, before the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

By SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press
For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet" always by her mother-in-law's side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.

Elizabeth's death last week has raised public concerns over who will care for her beloved dogs. Some speculate they will be sent off to live with other royal family members, while others say this task might be given to palace staff.

“One of the intriguing things people are wondering about at the funeral is whether a corgi is going to be present,” said Robert Lacey, royal historian and author. “The queen’s best friends were corgis, these short-legged, ill tempered beasts with a yap that doesn’t appeal to many people in Britain, but was absolutely crucial to the Queen.”

Elizabeth’s love for corgis began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi they named Dookie. Images of a young Elizabeth walking the dog outside their lavish London home would be the first among many to come over the decades.

When she was 18 she was given another and named it Susan, the first in a long line of corgis to come. Later there were dorgis — a dachshund and corgi crossbreed — owned by the queen. Eventually they came to accompany her in public appearances, and became part of her persona.

Throughout Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, the corgis were by her side, accompanying her on official tours, reportedly sleeping in their own room at Buckingham Palace with daily sheet changes, and occasionally nipping the ankles of the odd visitor or royal family member.

Three of them even appeared alongside the queen as she climbed into James Bond’s waiting helicopter in the spoof video that opened the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

British author Penny Junor documented their feisty lives in a 2018 biography “All the Queen’s Corgis.”

She writes that Elizabeth walked and fed the dogs, chose their names and when they died, buried them with individual plaques. Care for the corgis had fallen largely on the queen’s trusted dressmaker and assistant Angela Kelly and her page Paul Whybrew.

The corgis were also present when the queen welcomed visitors at the palace, including distinguished statesmen and officials. When the conversation lulled, Elizabeth would often turn her attention to her dogs to fill the silence.

“She was also concerned about what would happen to her dogs when she is no longer around,” Junor wrote, noting that some royal family members did not share her fondness for the corgis.

After the death of her corgi Willow in 2018, it was reported that the queen would not be getting any more dogs.

But that changed during the illness of her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99. She turned once again to her beloved corgis for comfort. In the spring, on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday this year, the queen was given another dog.

In addition to her human family, Elizabeth is survived by two corgis, a dorgi, and a cocker spaniel.

___

Follow all AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team will the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace, London Tuesday Nov. 5, 2002. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team will the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace, London Tuesday Nov. 5, 2002. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

FILE - Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London, on Feb. 26. 1936. It's widely known that Elizabeth loved corgi dogs, Princess Diana reportedly called the animals the queen's "moving carpet" because they accompanied her everywhere. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London, on Feb. 26. 1936. It's widely known that Elizabeth loved corgi dogs, Princess Diana reportedly called the animals the queen's "moving carpet" because they accompanied her everywhere. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this July 5, 1936 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, right, holds a Pembrokeshire Corgi as her sister Princess Margaret feeds it a biscuit. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - In this July 5, 1936 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, right, holds a Pembrokeshire Corgi as her sister Princess Margaret feeds it a biscuit. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by two of her sons, 10-year-old Prince Andrew, left, and Prince Edward, 6, and two of the royal corgis as she talks with unidentified official at London's Liverpool street railway station on Dec. 30, 1970. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/ John Rider)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by two of her sons, 10-year-old Prince Andrew, left, and Prince Edward, 6, and two of the royal corgis as she talks with unidentified official at London's Liverpool street railway station on Dec. 30, 1970. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/ John Rider)

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, play with the Queen's corgi pet, "Sugar," foreground, and the Duke's "Candy" during the royal family's summer holiday at Balmoral castle in Scotland, on August 15, 1955. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, play with the Queen's corgi pet, "Sugar," foreground, and the Duke's "Candy" during the royal family's summer holiday at Balmoral castle in Scotland, on August 15, 1955. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother take their Corgi dogs out for a stroll during a visit to the royal stud at Sandringham, England on Nov. 19, 1956. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother take their Corgi dogs out for a stroll during a visit to the royal stud at Sandringham, England on Nov. 19, 1956. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip strolled near the George IV gateway of Britain's Windsor Castle on June 2, 1959. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip strolled near the George IV gateway of Britain's Windsor Castle on June 2, 1959. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with one of her corgis in an undated file photo. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with one of her corgis in an undated file photo. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with one of her corgis in an undated file photo. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II walks with one of her corgis in an undated file photo. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo)

FILE - The Corgis belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are taken for a walk in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, on April 1, 2009, past US President Obama's car whilst he has an audience with the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/Stefan Rousseau/pool)

FILE - The Corgis belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are taken for a walk in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, on April 1, 2009, past US President Obama's car whilst he has an audience with the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were a key part of her public persona and her death has raised concern over who will care for her beloved dogs. The corgis were always by her side and lived a life of privilege fit for a royal. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life. She is reportedly survived by four dogs. (AP Photo/Stefan Rousseau/pool)

