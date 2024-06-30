Nation & World News

A propane tank explosion in western Turkey has killed 5 people and injured 63 others

Turkish authorities say a propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western city of Izmir has left five people dead and 63 others injured
Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Turkish authorities say a propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western city of Izmir has left at least five people dead and over 60 others injured. Security cameras recorded the explosion on Sunday that devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings. (Mustafa Ic/IHA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters and emergency team members work during the aftermath of an explosion in a restaurant in Izmir, western Turkey, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Turkish authorities say a propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western city of Izmir has left at least five people dead and over 60 others injured. Security cameras recorded the explosion on Sunday that devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings. (Mustafa Ic/IHA via AP)
Updated 3 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.

Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.

Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chuck Vollertsen

50 years later: Legacy of King family matriarch killed at church

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia laws on spending, elections and safety begin Monday

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285 at Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction on the way

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after 2-1 comeback win...
6m ago
Family demands accountability for NY police killing of 13-year-old boy. Police said he...
14m ago
LGBTQ+ Pride Month culminates with parades in NYC, San Francisco and beyond
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Chuck Vollertsen

How to watch remembrance for Alberta King on Sunday
OPINION
Sunday church hats weren’t just fashion; they reflected high hopes
After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done