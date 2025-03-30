Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A private European aerospace startup completes the first test flight of its orbital launch vehicle

A private European aerospace startup says it has successfully completed the first test flight of its orbital launch vehicle from Norway
This photo provided by Isar Aerospace shows a successfully completed test flight of its orbital launch vehicle called Spectrum from Norway on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Isar Aerospace via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Isar Aerospace shows a successfully completed test flight of its orbital launch vehicle called Spectrum from Norway on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Isar Aerospace via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A private European aerospace startup said Sunday it successfully completed the first test flight of its orbital launch vehicle from Norway.

Isar Aerospace, which is headquartered in Munich, said it launched its Spectrum rocket from the island of Andøya in northern Norway.

The 28-meter (92-foot)-long Spectrum is a two-stage launch vehicle specifically designed to put small and medium satellites into orbit. The rocket lifted off from the pad at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) Sunday and flew for about 30 seconds before the flight was terminated, Isar said.

“This allowed the company to gather a substantial amount of flight data and experience to apply on future missions,” Isar said in a news release. “After the flight was terminated at T+30 seconds, the launch vehicle fell into the sea in a controlled manner.”

The launch was subject to various factors, including weather and safety, and Sunday's liftoff followed a week of poor conditions, including a scrubbed launch on Monday due to unfavorable winds and on Saturday for weather restrictions.

“Our first test flight met all our expectations, achieving a great success,” Daniel Metzler, Isar’s chief executive and co-founder, said in the news release. “We had a clean liftoff, 30 seconds of flight and even got to validate our Flight Termination System.”

The company had largely ruled out the possibility of the rocket reaching orbit on its first complete flight, saying that it would consider a 30-second flight a success. Isar Aerospace aims to collect as much data and experience as possible on the first integrated test of all the systems on its in-house-developed launch vehicle.

Isar Aerospace is separate from the European Space Agency, or ESA, which is funded by its 23 member states.

ESA has been launching rockets and satellites into orbit for years, but mainly from French Guiana — an overseas department of France in South America — and from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is transported to a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 21, 2025. (Brady Kenniston/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is transported to a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 19, 2025. (Robin Brillert/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, the first stage of Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" rolls out at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on Oct. 9, 2024. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is seen on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Simon Fischer/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 12, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" rolls out at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 1, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" rolls out at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 1, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 20, 2025. (Simon Fischer/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is seen on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" stands on a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 20, 2025. (Simon Fischer/Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In a photo provided by Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media, Isar Aerospace Launch Vehicle "Spectrum" is transported to a launchpad at Andoya Spaceport in Nordmela, on Andøya island, Norway, on March 10, 2025. (Isar Aerospace, Photo Wingmen Media via AP)

Credit: AP

A European startup scrubs its attempt to launch an orbital rocket on its first test flight

An AI-based drone that speeds up the detection and monitoring of wildfires is presented in Germany

Webb Space Telescope captures a star in the making and a galaxy far, far away

The Latest

Rescue workers collect the body parts of a person killed in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: AP

2 killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv as Trump lashes out at Putin

9m ago

Rashford scores first goals for Villa in easy win in FA Cup quarterfinals

37m ago

At least half of US states now outlaw devices that convert pistols into machine guns

50m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.