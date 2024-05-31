A pregnant stingray with no male companion now has a 'reproductive disease,' aquarium says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina aquarium that said it had a pregnant stingray with no male companion now says the fish has a rare reproductive disease.

Thursday's statement from the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville did not say what disease the stingray, Charlotte, has or comment on the status of her pregnancy. The aquarium did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more information.

“Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system," the aquarium said. “The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development. Our priority is to focus on Charlotte’s health and well being.”