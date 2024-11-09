Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A powerful suicide bombing at a rail station in southwestern Pakistan kills at least 26

Officials say a suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 26 people, including soldiers, and wounding 62 others
Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

AP

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt) (AP)
By ABDUL SATTAR – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in restive southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 26 people, including soldiers and railway staff, and wounding about 62 others, some critically, officials said.

The attack happened when nearly 100 passengers were waiting for a train to travel to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, according to Hamza Shafqaat, a senior government administrator.

When asked about a security breach that led to the bombing, Shafqaat told reporters that “it is usually very difficult to stop such suicide attacks.”

However, Shahid Nawaz, who is in charge of security at Quetta’s train station, insisted there was no breach as the attacker was disguised as a passenger and blew himself up among people at the station.

TV footage showed the steel structure of the platform’s roof blown apart and a destroyed tea stall. Luggage was strewn everywhere. Most of the victims were taken to a state-owned hospital and some to a military one.

Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the health department and police said over a dozen soldiers and six railway employees were among the dead at the station, where a walk-through gate has been installed to check whether anyone is carrying explosives. Still, there are multiple other entrances to the station without such security.

A separatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, claimed the attack in a statement, saying a suicide bomber targeted troops present at the railway station. The outlawed BLA has long waged an insurgency seeking independence from Islamabad.

A senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch, said separatists frequently attacked soft targets.

"When their people are arrested, they also attack in retaliation. We all have to fight this war. We are resilient. Our teams are here and trying to save as many lives as we can.”

Police said some of the critically wounded passengers had died in the hospital, raising the death toll.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the bombing in a statement, saying those who orchestrated the attack “will pay a very heavy price for it," adding that security forces were determined to eliminate “the menace of terrorism.”

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the bombing and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, as did the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.

Saturday's assault came a little over a week after a powerful bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded near a vehicle carrying police officers assigned to protect polio workers in the province, killing nine people, including five children who were nearby.

In August, the BLA carried out multiple coordinated attacks on passengers buses, police and security forces across Balochistan, killing more than 50 people, mostly civilians.

Oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but also least populated province. It is a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government. Along with separatist groups, Islamic militants also operate in the province.

The BLA mostly targets security forces and foreigners, especially Chinese nationals who are in Pakistan as part of Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is working on major infrastructure projects. The group often demands the halt of all Chinese-funded projects and for workers to leave Pakistan to avoid further attacks.

Last month, the BLA claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that targeted a convoy with Chinese nationals outside Karachi airport, killing two. Beijing has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of its citizens working in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

___

Associated Press writer Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

An injured victim of bomb explosion at railway station, is treated at a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Hospital workers cover the bodies, who were died in a bomb explosion at railway station, at a morgue in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

People comfort a man, who mourns over the death of his family member in a bomb explosion at railway station, outside a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Investigators collect evidences from the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

An injured victim of bomb explosion at railway station, is treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Injured victims of bomb explosion at railway station, are treated at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Security officials examine the site of a bomb explosion at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

An injured victim of bomb explosion at railway station, is treated at a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

People comfort each others as they mourn for their relatives, who died in a bomb explosion at railway station, outside a hospital in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Relatives transport a bodies of the victim of a bomb explosion at railway station, after receiving from a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Relatives carry a body of the victim of a bomb explosion at railway station, after receiving it from a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Relatives prepare to transport body of a victim of a bomb explosion at railway station, after receiving from a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

People mourn next to an ambulance after receiving body of a victim of a bomb explosion at railway station, outside a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Volunteers and relatives load bodies of victims of a bomb explosion at railway station, into an ambulance after receiving from a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

A man, who was injured in a bomb explosion at railway station, walks with help of his relatives after receiving initial treatment at a hospital, in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

A Pakistani guard wounds 2 Chinese workers in Karachi
Placeholder Image

AP

Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pakistan's cultural capital of Lahore
Placeholder Image

AP

Districts in Pakistan close parks and museums because of record-breaking smog
Placeholder Image

AP

Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran's leader promises a punishing response
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Trump made gains in heavily Hispanic areas all over the map. Here's how he did it18m ago
Russia open to hearing Trump's proposals for ending the war, an official says46m ago
Democracy was a motivating factor both Harris and Trump voters, but for very different...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose