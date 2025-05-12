A power outage disrupts London's subway network during the afternoon rush

LONDON (AP) — Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

The Transport for London website showed at least three subway lines were suspended and there were severe delays and partial suspensions on at least six other lines during the afternoon rush. By 11 p.m., service had mostly recovered with only one line experiencing severe delays.

The London Fire Brigade cited a brief fault on the National Grid’s transmission network.