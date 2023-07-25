BreakingNews
Bronny James in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at USC practice, spokesman says

A Polish priest has been arrested for suspected drug distribution at social gatherings

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Prosecutors in central Poland say that a priest has been arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs at social gatherings from 2020 to 2023

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in central Poland said Tuesday that a priest has been arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs at social gatherings from 2020-23.

The spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Plock, Iwona Śmigielska-Kowalska, identified the priest as Piotr S., a vicar at a parish in Zyrardow, near Warsaw. She didn't say whether the suspect had admitted guilt or proclaimed innocence.

The local diocese in Lowicz confirmed the arrest of the vicar and said it was dismissing him and opening its own preliminary investigation into the allegations. The diocese declared full cooperation with the state investigators in this “very sad situation.”

If convicted of drug-dealing, the priest could face up to three years in prison. The possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use isn't punished in Poland.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Are Georgia’s laws to blame for the recent wave of brewery closures?1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

Beltline receives $25M grant, largest in nonprofit’s history
3m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

East Lake Golf Club to close for year to undergo massive renovation
2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Tom Moreland, powerful transportation chief, left “immeasurable” impact
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Tom Moreland, powerful transportation chief, left “immeasurable” impact
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

The Jolt: A suburban switcheroo buoys Cobb Democrats
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
13m ago
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the US
13m ago
General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new Chevy Bolt EV is...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top