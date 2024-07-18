A police officer has been wounded in a knife attack in Paris, France's interior minister says

PARIS (AP) — A police officer was wounded in a knife attack in Paris on Thursday in the Champs-Elysees neighborhood and the assailant was immediately "neutralized," authorities said, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack happened in the 8th arrondissement of Paris while police were “responding to a call from officers securing a store."

“The perpetrator was immediately neutralized by police officers,” he posted on X, expressing his “unwavering support” to the victim.