A plane carrying 19 people slips off the runway and crashes in Nepal, and the pilot survives

A plane with 19 people on board has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport
Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. (AP Photo/Agniia Galdanova)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. (AP Photo/Agniia Galdanova)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal's capital.

The pilot of the plane survived the crash and has been taken to to the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital who was not authorized to speak to media.

The pilot has injuries to the eyes but not in any danger, the doctor said.

The Saurya Airlines plane was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara.

It was not clear how it slipped.

Local media images showed smoke rising and plane wreckage scattered all over a ditch. A fire has been brought under control.

Tribhuvan International Airport, the main airport in Nepal for international and domestic flights, has been closed as emergency crew worked.

It is monsoon rainy season in Kathmandu but was not raining at the time of the crash. Visibility was low across the capital, however.

Saurya Airlines operates the Bombardier CRJ 200 on domestic routes.

Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. (AP Photo/Agniia Galdanova)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. (AP Photo/Agniia Galdanova)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

