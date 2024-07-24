A plane carrying 19 people slips off the runway and crashes in Nepal, and the pilot survives

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal's capital.

The pilot of the plane survived the crash and has been taken to to the Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, said a doctor at the hospital who was not authorized to speak to media.

The pilot has injuries to the eyes but not in any danger, the doctor said.