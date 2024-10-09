Nation & World News

A plane crashes on Catalina Island off Southern California coast

A plane has crashed on Catalina Island off the Southern California coast
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plane crashed Tuesday night on Catalina Island off the Southern California coast near the island's private airport. It was not immediately known if there were injuries or deaths.

Supervisor Travis White with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the plane crashed about 8:30 p.m. on the island that is about 25 miles off the shoreline south of Los Angeles. He had no further details, including what kind of aircraft was involved.

Detective Lar Meyers with the Avalon Sheriff’s Station on the island said investigators were still making their way to the scene that was near the island’s airport.

The airport is primarily used for general aviation aircraft, including single-engine airplanes and is known as the Airport in the Sky because of its location at an elevation of 1,602 feet. It has a single, 3,000-foot runway.

