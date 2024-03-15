A pioneering bill to slow down fast fashion gets approval from French lawmakers

PARIS (AP) — A pioneering bill to curb the rampant pace of fast fashion won unanimous approval in the lower house of the French Parliament, making France one of the first countries in the world to target the influx of low-cost, mass-produced garments predominantly from China.

The fashion industry is among the world's biggest producers of greenhouse gas emissions. France is seeking to reduce the allure of fast fashion items, setting a precedent in the fight against the environmental degradation they cause.

This week, all lawmakers voting unanimously approved the bill, greenlighting it for the Senate to consider before it can become law.