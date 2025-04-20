Nation & World News
A Pentecostal church in South Africa holds mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous

People queue during a mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People queue during a mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Pentecostal church in South Africa celebrated Easter Sunday with mass wedding ceremonies for around 3,000 people, with many of them entering into polygamous marriages.

The International Pentecost Holiness Church said mass weddings are part of its Easter festivities and the tradition of polygamy, which is observed in some African cultures, has been incorporated into the church.

Sunday's ceremonies would see some men marry their sixth or seventh wives, church spokesperson Vusi Ndala said. Other grooms were set to marry multiple brides at one time, Ndala said.

"Polygamy is not only embraced but held in high regard" in the church, Ndala said.

The International Pentecost Holiness Church was founded in South Africa in the early 1960s. It is an African-initiated church, meaning it was founded by Africans rather than foreign missionaries, and blends Pentecostal beliefs with local traditions.

The church has held mass weddings before, including in 2023 when around 400 couples or bridal parties tied the knot. It says this year's event was its largest by far.

Ndala said the large number of people being married this year was because of “a large number of men marrying more than one wife at a go.”

In some cases, grooms brought their current wife or wives to be with them for their new marriage.

The weddings were held at the church's headquarters, a huge, dome-shaped building in the town of Heidelberg, near Johannesburg, that can seat 60,000 people.

The congregants who were being married waited in long white tents set up in open fields next to the church building, where they were given bridal flowers, food packs and water. They then filed into the church building in long queues, the women wearing white bridal gowns and many of the men in matching white suits and red ties.

Polygamy is legal in South Africa if the union is registered as a customary marriage.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Couples dance as they enter the church building during a mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church, in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Couples enter the church building during a mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A groom in a wheelchair is assisted by a fellow member whilst his two brides walk in front, during a mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at The International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A groom dances behind his two brides during a mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man with his wife and two of his brides walk, during mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People queue during mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People sit inside a marquee ahead of the mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at The International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Groomsmen queue to collect their partner's flower bouquet inside a marquee ahead of the mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man with his wife and two of his brides sits inside a marquee ahead of the mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Joseph Manganye, centre, with his wife Tshidi Manganye, right, and his bride Sophy Manganye sit inside a marquee ahead of the mass Easter weddings for 3,000 people, some polygamous, at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

