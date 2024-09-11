A partial bridge collapse in eastern Germany disrupts traffic. No one was injured

The emergency closure of the entire bridge snarled travel for the city's tram system, as well as motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the span to travel between Dresden's Old Town and New Town. Boat traffic is also halted, affecting cargo ships and tourism sightseeing vessels.

Crews were alerted shortly after 3 a.m. and are concerned more of the bridge — one of several crossings over the Elbe — could collapse in the coming hours.

The last tram crossed the span just 18 minutes before the collapse, dpa reported. The section that fell was scheduled to be renovated next year, while other parts only reopened in March after months of construction.

Pipes that are part of the city's heating system were also damaged.

“In addition, due to the bursting of two large district heating pipes, we have the problem that the supply of hot water has come to a complete standstill in the entire federal state capital of Dresden,” fire department spokesman Michael Klahre told reporters.

Dresden is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Berlin.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

