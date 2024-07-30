Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade makes stop en route to downtown
A panel that blew off a Boeing jet will get star billing during a Washington hearing

A panel that blew off a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight will be a key part of a two-day investigative hearing set for next week
The door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The door plug is showing some signs of wearing out, scratches caused by rubbing against hard surfaces and a gap on the top section above the window (front bottom of the picture). (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

A panel that blew off a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight was displayed for the media Tuesday at the National Transportation Safety Board's laboratory in Washington, D.C., and will be a key part of a two-day investigative hearing set for next week.

Federal investigators have been examining the mid exit door plug since not long after it blew off during a Jan. 5 flight, when the plane was at 16,000 feet and climbing toward cruise altitude. It was discovered in the backyard of a home near Portland, Oregon.

A preliminary report from the NTSB said that four bolts used to help secure the part to the jetliner were missing when the plane rolled out of a Boeing factory near Seattle, before it was delivered to Alaska Airlines.

Door plugs are panels that seal holes left for extra doors when the number of seats is not enough to trigger a requirement for more emergency-evacuation exits. From inside the plane, they look like a regular window.

They are only intended to be opened for maintenance and inspections. The one on the Alaska Airlines plane was installed at a Spirit AeroSystems plant in Wichita, Kansas, but was removed at the Boeing plant so workers could fix damaged rivets.

The NTSB says it will use information from the hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday to complete its investigation of the blowout and make safety recommendations.

The top section of the door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The door plug is showing damaged bolts on the top right corner. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The bottom section of door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The top section of the door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The door plug is showing damaged bolts on the top right corner. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

