A panel that blew off a Boeing jet will get star billing during a Washington hearing

A panel that blew off a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight was displayed for the media Tuesday at the National Transportation Safety Board's laboratory in Washington, D.C., and will be a key part of a two-day investigative hearing set for next week.

Federal investigators have been examining the mid exit door plug since not long after it blew off during a Jan. 5 flight, when the plane was at 16,000 feet and climbing toward cruise altitude. It was discovered in the backyard of a home near Portland, Oregon.

A preliminary report from the NTSB said that four bolts used to help secure the part to the jetliner were missing when the plane rolled out of a Boeing factory near Seattle, before it was delivered to Alaska Airlines.