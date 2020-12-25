A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated

Others successfully crossed borders elsewhere only to find themselves in quarantine. For their first Christmas since getting married in March, Nattasuda Anusonadisai and Patrick Kaplin are cooped up in quarantine in a Bangkok hotel room. It wasn’t great fun but they did make sure to get a Christmas tree.

They returned earlier this month from a 4 1/2-month trip to Canada and the United States, making a 32-hour journey from Montreal via Doha. One condition of entering Thailand is a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Thai citizens can stay at state facilities for free but foreigners like Kaplin, from Canada, must pay to stay at an approved hotel, the option the couple took so they could stay together.

“The hotel was surprised that we ordered a full-sized Christmas tree but didn’t give us too much trouble to bring it in," said Anusonadisai. But they hadn't ordered enough ornaments, so they put items collected on their travels, like an eagle feather, and, of course, masks.

"We will continue this tradition now, since it’s nice to see so many personal memories on the tree,” Kaplan said.

Churches in South Korea have ignited clusters of coronavirus infections in densely populated Seoul, along with hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and prisons. The 1,241 new daily cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday was a record for the country.

Song Ju-hyeon, a resident in Paju, near Seoul, who is expecting a child in February, said home is the only place she feels safe now.

“It doesn’t feel like Christmas anyway, there’s no carols being played on the streets,” she said.

It’s Christmask,” the Daily Nation newspaper declared in Kenya, where a second surge in cases has eased and a brief doctors’ strike ended on Christmas Eve. Celebrations were muted in East Africa’s commercial hub as overnight church vigils could not be held because of a curfew. Fewer people also reportedly headed home to see families, which could help limit the spread of the virus to rural communities, which are even less equipped to handle COVID-19 than cities.

In Paris, members of Notre Dame Cathedral's choir, wearing hard hats and protective suits — not against COVID-19 but for construction conditions in the medieval landmark ravaged by fire in 2019 — sang inside the church for the first time since the blaze.

In a special Christmas Eve concert, accompanied by an acclaimed cellist and a rented organ, the socially distanced singers performed beneath the cathedral’s stained-glass windows amid the darkened church, which is transitioning from being a hazardous clean-up operation to becoming a massive reconstruction site. The public was not allowed in and isn’t expected to see the interior of Notre Dame until at least 2024.

In Rome, partial lockdown measures were keeping the faithful from gathering in St. Peter's Square, where in past years tens of thousands would receive a papal blessing and hear the pope's traditional Christmas Day message. But they wouldn't have been able to see Pope Francis anyway this year. In response to a virus resurgence in Italy, the pontiff wasn't appearing on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica this Christmas but opted to deliver his annual address on world issues from inside the Apostolic Palace.

Elsewhere, Christmas was a difficult time. Thousands of drivers were stranded in their trucks at the English port of Dover, lacking the coronavirus tests that France was now demanding. The elderly, meanwhile, struggled with the virus travel restrictions that kept them from visiting family or friends for the holidays.

“The solitude gets to me these days. I often feel depressed,” said Alvaro Puig, an 81-year-old in Spain who spent Christmas Eve eating dinner alone with his pet rabbit. “These holidays, instead of making me happy, make me sad. I hate them."

__

AP correspondents contributed to this report from around the globe.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/ coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Christians, wearing face masks, attend a Christmas mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Credit: Anjum Naveed Credit: Anjum Naveed

Christians attend a Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

A Sri Lankan Christian girl wears a Santa hair band and a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus as she arrives at a church to attend the Christmas mass in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Indian Christians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus light candles before attending a Christmas mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

A worshipper wearing a face mask, holds a lit candle prior to a morning Christmas Mass at the Rosebank Catholic Church in Johannesburg, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) Credit: Denis Farrell Credit: Denis Farrell

An elderly Sri Lankan Christian wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus prays inside a church on Christmas in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A mother and child look at the line of trucks parked up on the M20, part of Operation Stack in Ashford, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Trucks are parked up on the M20, part of Operation Stack in Ashford, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Trucks are parked up on the M20, as more arrive to join the queue, part of Operation Stack in Ashford, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Trucks are parked up on the M20, part of Operation Stack in Ashford, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Trucks are parked up on the M20, part of Operation Stack in Ashford, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manuel Alguacil pushes the wheelchair of her wife Carmen Riaza at an elderly care home in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outskirts of Madrid, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Many of the elderly in the residence haven't celebrate Christmas eve with their relatives to prevent the spread of coronavirus (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Two elders wait Christmas eve dinner at an elderly care home in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outskirts of Madrid, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Many of the elderly in the residence haven't celebrate Christmas eve with their relatives to prevent the spread of coronavirus (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Residents of an elderly care home celebrate Christmas Eve in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outskirts of Madrid, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Many of the elderly in the residence haven't celebrate Christmas Eve with their relatives to prevent the spread of coronavirus (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Indian Christians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, attend a Christmas mass at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Prayagraj, India. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

José Ribes Muñoz, watches television while eating his Christmas Eve dinner at his bed at his home in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Ribes is used to being on his own since his wife left him. He kept the Spanish Christmas Eve tradition of eating prawns. He shelled and ate them propped up in the bed where he has all his meals and smokes the cigarettes that give his home the permanent smell of stale tobacco. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Francisca Cano Vila, 80, watches television while eating a yogurt for Christmas Eve dinner at her home in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Many of Barcelona's elderly poor who live alone feel more isolated than ever on a Christmas Eve without family or friends due to pandemic restrictions in Spain. For these seniors, the night before Christmas will consist of a yogurt or a cold sandwich without more company than, perhaps, the television. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A visitor wearing mask to protect from the coronavirus walks by a closure notice outside outside the Wangfujing Church in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Official churches in the Chinese capital abruptly cancelled mass on Christmas day in a last-minute move owing to the pandemic. The capital city is on high alert after new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported last week and new asymptomatic cases reported Christmas day. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

People wearing protective face masks listen with headphones on Christmas Eve during a "silent disco" event called "The Silent Night, Christmas in the Ears" at the Lausanne Cathedral in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Headphones allowed about 400 people to practice meditations, or to hear stories and Christmas songs during anti-coronavirus restrictions. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Credit: Laurent Gillieron Credit: Laurent Gillieron

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, England, south of London. The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday, Dec. 24. The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

This May 20, 2020, photo provided by Smithfield Foods shows some of the measures the company says it has taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus inside its plants. Workers inside its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pork processing plant wear protective gear and are separated by plastic partitions as they carve up meat. (Photo courtesy Smithfield Foods via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE- In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, released by the Indonesian presidential palace, workers spray disinfectant on boxes containing Chinese-made experimental coronavirus vaccine at a facility in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. With rich countries snapping up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, some parts of the world may have to rely on Chinese-developed shots to conquer the outbreak. The question: Will they work? (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited