Nation & World News

A New Zealand pilot is freed after 19 months in rebel captivity in Indonesia's Papua region

A New Zealand pilot held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region of Indonesia has been freed by separatist rebels
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, center, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, talks to the media during a news conference after his release, in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Endy Langobelen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, center, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, talks to the media during a news conference after his release, in Timika, Papua province, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Endy Langobelen)
By NINIEK KARMINI and CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY – Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A New Zealand pilot held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region of Indonesia was freed Saturday by separatist rebels.

Phillip Mark Mehrtens, a 38-year-old pilot from Christchurch, was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was abducted by rebels from a remote airport on Feb. 7, 2023.

“Today I finally got out. I am so happy to be back home with my family soon,” Mehrtens told reporters in a news conference in the mining town of Timika. “Thank you to everyone who helped me get out safety and healthy.”

Television news earlier showed an emaciated, long-haired Mehrtens, wearing a dark-green shirt and black shorts, sitting in a room surrounded by police officers and local officials. He sobbed while talking to his family via video and an officer tried to calm him down by patting his back. He was later flown to Jakarta to be reunited with his family.

Rebels have used violence to try to achieve independence as the security situation deteriorates in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 under a United Nations-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered. The conflict spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

Egianus Kogoya, a regional commander in the Free Papua Movement, initially said the rebels would not release Mehrtens unless Indonesia’s government allows Papua to become a sovereign country.

Then on Tuesday, leaders of the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement known as TPNPB, issued a proposal for freeing Mehrtens that outlined terms including news media involvement in his release.

A taskforce spokesperson, Bayu Suseno, said that Mehrtens’ release was the result of hard work from a small task force team that had been communicating with the separatists led by Kogoya through the local church and community leaders as well as youth figures.

“This is incredibly good news,” said Suseno. “Effort to free the pilot by soft approach resulted in a hostage release without any casualties both from security forces, civilians or the pilot himself.”

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said that a wide range of government agencies had been working with Indonesian authorities and others to secure the release for the past 19 1/2 months. Officials were also supporting Mehrtens’ family, Peters said.

Many news outlets showed “cooperation and restraint” in reporting the story, he added. “The case has taken a toll on the Mehrtens family, who have asked for privacy,” Peters said.

New Zealand news outlets reported during Mehrtens’ captivity that he was one of a number of expatriate pilots employed by Susi Air and in recent years lived in Bali with his family.

Peters had not spoken to Mehrtens since his release. The news was “one of the better stories I’ve had” in his 45 years as a lawmaker, the three-time foreign minister added.

He declined to give details about how the pilot was freed. It was a “tricky” environment and building trust had been the most difficult aspect, Peters said.

“It was quite nerve-wracking, holding our nerve and not getting too carried away, not doing anything that might imperil the chances,” he said. “Because there was always a concern of ours that we might not succeed.”

Indonesia President Joko Widodo congratulated the military and police for prioritizing persuasion and safety.

“This was through a very long negotiation process and our patience not to do it repressively," Widodo said.

Mehrtens arrived in Jakarta’s Air Force base Halim Perdanakusumah just before midnight Saturday. He was escorted by police and military personnel as he descended the plane’s steps and was greeted by Indonesian officials and New Zealand diplomats on the tarmac.

The coordinating minister for politic, legal and security affairs Hadi Tjahjanto told a news conference after the arrival that the Indonesian government officially handed Mehrtens over to New Zealand’s Ambassador to Jakarta, Kevin Burnett, who will oversee his safety.

He emphasized that the separatist rebels had not demanded anything in return for Mehrtens’ release and hostage safety is a top priority.

In April 2023, armed separatists attacked Indonesian troops who were deployed to rescue Mehrtens, killing at least six soldiers.

In August, gunmen stormed a helicopter and killed its New Zealand pilot, Glen Malcolm Conning, after it landed in Alama, a remote village in the Mimika district of Central Papua province. No one has claimed responsibility for that attack, and the rebels and Indonesian authorities have blamed each other.

In 1996, the Free Papua Movement abducted 26 members of a World Wildlife Fund research mission in Mapenduma. Two kidnapped Indonesians were killed by their abductors. The remaining hostages were freed within five months.

___

Graham-McLay reported from Wellington, New Zealand.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the pilot's first name.

In this photo released by Cartenz Peace Task Force (Satgas Damai Cartenz) of the Indonesian security forces, New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, left, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, sits with a police officers after his release, in Timika, Papua province, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Satgas Damai Cartenz via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Cartenz Peace Task Force (Satgas Damai Cartenz) of the Indonesian security forces, New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, sits after his release, in Timika, Papua province, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Satgas Damai Cartenz via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Cartenz Peace Task Force (Satgas Damai Cartenz) of the Indonesian security forces, New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens, left, who was held hostage for more than a year in the restive Papua region, sits with police officers after his release, in Timika, Papua province, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Satgas Damai Cartenz via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters comments during an interview with The Associated Press in his parliamentary office in the capital, Wellington, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Tantrum, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Police guard a hospital where workers threatened by Papuan rebels were brought for medical examinations in Mimika, Papua province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Security forces evacuated the workers from an area where they were searching for a New Zealand pilot taken hostage by separatist rebels of the West Papua Liberation Army. (AP Photo/Saldi Hermanto, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The New Zealand pilot who was held hostage for more than a year by separatist rebels in the Papua region, Phillip Mark Mehrtens, center, is greeted by New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett and Indonesian officials upon arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The New Zealand pilot who was held hostage for more than a year by separatist rebels in the Papua region, Phillip Mark Mehrtens, center, is greeted by New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett and Indonesian officials upon arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, center, is flanked by Armed Forces Chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, left, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, right, as he speaks to the media after the arrival of Phillip Mark Mehrtens, a New Zealand pilot who was held hostage for more than a year by separatist rebels in the Papua region, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, center, is flanked by Armed Forces Chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, left, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, right, as he speaks to the media after the arrival of Phillip Mark Mehrtens, a New Zealand pilot who was held hostage for more than a year by separatist rebels in the Papua region, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

87 and hobbled, Pope Francis goes off-script in Asia and reminds world he can still draw...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brisk voting for local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir for first time after...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mali troops put down a deadly militant attack in the capital
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kenya's president visits Haiti as UN grapples with future of peacekeeping efforts23m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kenya's president visits Haiti as UN grapples with future of peacekeeping efforts23m ago
New center-right government in France announced 2 months after divisive elections31m ago
Lindor's earliest return to New York Mets lineup from back injury likely Tuesday at...36m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters