A new 'Star Wars' movie is coming to theaters: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut. Jon Favreau is set to direct "The Mandalorian & Grogu" which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to “Star Wars” fans who haven’t had a new film since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series, though no details were give about actors. Pedro Pascal has played the masked bounty hunter for three seasons on the small screen. Dave Filoni will produce the new movie alongside Favreau and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.