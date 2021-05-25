ajc logo
X

A new musical 'Winnie the Pooh' books a New York stage

This image released by Disney Theatrical Productions shows promotional art for "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation," featuring songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. (Disney Theatrical Productions via AP)
This image released by Disney Theatrical Productions shows promotional art for "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation," featuring songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. (Disney Theatrical Productions via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
By JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press
Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, and the gang in a new production developed by Jonathon Rockefeller.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics “Mary Poppins,” The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocats.”

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale June 1.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top