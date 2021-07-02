'A new chapter:' Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

Merkel said she was optimistic that a “pragmatic” solution can be found to the new post-Brexit trading arrangements as they relate to Northern Ireland, the U.K.'s sole land border with the EU and its tariff-free single market and customs union.

The Northern Ireland protocol has seen customs and border checks imposed on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland. That’s angered Northern Ireland’s unionist community, and many members of Johnson's Conservative Party, who say the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

One flash point since the new arrangements came into place at the start of the year has centered on chilled meats, such as sausages, which are staples of German and British cuisine. Under EU rules, sales of such products are not allowed from so-called third countries, which Britain is after Brexit. A grace period to allow British “banger” sales to Northern Ireland was extended earlier this week by a further three months to the end of September.

Johnson said he was confident that the thorny issue will be resolved following his meeting with Merkel.

“Imagine if Bratwurst could not be moved from Dortmund to Duesseldorf because of the jurisdiction of an international court," he said. “You’d think it was absolutely extraordinary. So we have to sort it out. I’m sure as Angela says with good will and with patience we can sort it out.”

Merkel also said double-jabbed Britons should be able to be able to travel to Germany without quarantine in the “foreseeable future." But she expressed “grave concern” to Johnson over the number of football fans being allowed into Wembley Stadium for the latter stages of soccer's European Championship given high levels of infection of the more contagious delta variant of coronavirus in the U.K.

More than 60,000 spectators will be at the stadium in north London for the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11 as part of the government’s Event Research Programme on holding mass events safely. All ticket-holders must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses.

Merkel also said she was “a little bit sad” that the England soccer team beat Germany 2-0 in their round of 16 match earlier this week but sent her best wishes to the England team for the rest of the tournament.

“In the course of that time some things have changed beyond recognition but for much of your tenure it was certainly a tradition, Angela, for England to lose to Germany in international football tournaments," Johnson said.

“I’m obviously grateful to you for breaking with that tradition, just for once,” he quipped.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this story.

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in a a press conference after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel pose for photographers before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in a a press conference after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in a a press conference after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in a a press conference after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in a a press conference after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, take part in a a press conference after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, takes part in a press conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, takes part in a press conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after their meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Jonathan Buckmaster//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows the way to Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, left, before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, left, before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, left, before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, walk through the garden at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (David Rose/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Rose Credit: David Rose

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, walk through the garden at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (David Rose/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Rose Credit: David Rose

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, walk through the garden at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, walk through the garden at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, walk through the garden at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, gestures as he welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, reacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday July 2, 2021. Johnson is likely to push Angela Merkel to drop her efforts to impose COVID-19 restrictions on British travelers as the German chancellor makes her final visit to Britain before stepping down in the coming months. Johnson will hold talks with Merkel at his country residence on Friday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau