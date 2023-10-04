A Nepal town imposes a lockdown and beefs up security to prevent clashes between Hindus and Muslims

A lockdown has been imposed and security heightened in a city in southwest Nepal to prevent clashes between Hindus and Muslims

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Despite quickly escalating tensions between Hindus and Muslims, the night passed peacefully after a lockdown was imposed and security heightened in a city in southwest Nepal, officials said.

Trouble began in the regional hub city of Nepalgunj over the weekend after a Hindu boy posted a status about Muslims on social media. Muslims protested the status inside the region’s main government administrator’s office building, burned tires on the streets and blocked traffic.

A larger Hindu rally was held Tuesday until stones and bottles were thrown at protesters, resulting in a few minor injuries.

The indefinite curfew was imposed since Tuesday afternoon in Nepalgunj, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, directly after the Hindu protest came under attack.

Area police chief Santosh Rathore said officers were patrolling the city and people were not allowed to leave their homes or gather in groups during the lockdown. There were no reports of any trouble overnight, nor on Wednesday morning.

Officials said they needed to impose the stay-at-home order and stop people from gathering together to prevent any more clashes between the two sides.

Communal violence is not common in Nepal, which is a Hindu majority country that turned secular just a few years ago. Muslims make up roughly a third of Nepalgunj's population, and only about 14% of India's population, which shares a border with the Nepal town and has seen a widening religious divide.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say11h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
McCarthy ousted as U.S. House speaker; how Ga. reps voted
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Ga. election board votes down proposal for paper ballots in ballot secrecy
7h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
10h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Man involved in SWAT standoff in DeKalb shot at construction workers
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

5 people were wounded in a shooting after a homecoming event at Morgan State University...
13m ago
Suspect in Bangkok mall shooting that killed 2 used a modified mock gun, police say
48m ago
Taiwan indicts 2 communist party members accused of colluding with China to influence...
56m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
9h ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
11h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top