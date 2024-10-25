A mutt known as 'Houdini' for his ability to elude capture is finally off the streets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dubbed on social media as the "Houdini” of New Orleans' Mid-City neighborhood, Scrim — a scruffy, mixed-breed dog that was on the lam for more than six months after escaping his yard — has finally been caught.

The 13-pound (about six-kilogram) runaway was captured Wednesday night with the use of a tranquilizer dart. New Orleans news outlets report that he is missing a chunk out of his ear and has various abrasions. Also, X-rays revealed two projectiles — possibly small bullets or air rifle pellets — were lodged inside his little body.

Veterinarian Dr. Mary Miller told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate she couldn't be positive what type of weapon had been used, since she decided to leave the projectiles embedded in the dog's flesh. "We're probably not going to remove them," Miller said, "because they're not going to cause an issue."