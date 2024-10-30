A mother intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her 2 children, police say

Nation & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities responded to the park around 9 p.m. Monday and determined the family went over the rail on Luna Island, a small island between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw.

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” state police said in a news release.

Authorities are using unmanned aircraft and underwater units in the investigation.

—-

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

