A moose was rescued from a swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a backyard swimming pool.

A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.

After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home.