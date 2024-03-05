A month after cyberattack, Chicago children's hospital says some systems are back online

CHICAGO (AP) — Doctors and nurses at a premier Chicago children's hospital can again access patients' electronic medical records, more than a month after a cyberattack forced Lurie Children's Hospital to take its networks offline.

The hospital provided the update Monday and said its phone system also is fully functioning.

Officials had previously blamed the attack on a "known criminal threat actor" and said the hospital shut down its own systems for phone, email and medical records once the breach was discovered on Jan. 31.