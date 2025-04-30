A Minneapolis shooting that left 3 dead and 2 wounded may be gang related, police say

In Tuesday's shootings, officers responded to three alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system in a south Minneapolis neighborhood, and 911 callers reported gunfire in the area, police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters.

Police arrived to find four gunshot victims in a vehicle and one nearby on a sidewalk, O'Hara said. The man on the sidewalk, and a man and a woman in the vehicle, died. Another man and a women were taken to a hospital, and O'Hara said the man was in grave condition.

O'Hara said it was “very clear” that the victims were deliberately targeted and that the shootings were “potentially gang related,” but he added that investigators were still working to determine a motive.

“Tonight our city is grieving,” he said. “After a relative period of peace, the likes of which had not been seen in at least five years, that peace has been shattered. And there are families that are suffering tonight, that are grieving.”

Police responded to reports of another shooting about an hour later just five blocks away and found evidence of gunfire. A man later was dropped off at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators were still trying to determine if those cases were related.

There were no immediate arrests. O'Hara asked for anyone with information to come forward.

“Now more than ever, we need our entire community to stand up and to not accept this level of violence.” he said. “And it is proven that if people are able to come forward with information as soon as possible, that will help us to provide some sense of justice for these victims and these family members.”