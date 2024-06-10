Nation & World News

A military plane carrying Malawi's vice president has gone missing and a search is underway

A military plane carrying Malawi’s vice president and nine others has gone missing and a search operation is underway
7 minutes ago

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — A military plane carrying Malawi's vice president and nine others went missing Monday and a search was underway, the president's office said.

The plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima left the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport about 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north around 45 minutes later.

Aviation authorities lost contact with the plane when it “went off radar,” the statement from Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera's office said.

Chakwera ordered a search operation and canceled a trip to the Bahamas, his office said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

AJC ON CAMPUS
Augusta presidential pick, Emory to review protest response

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Trump’s lawyer seeks oral arguments on Fani Willis appeal in Georgia case
59m ago

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage

Credit: AP

Biden appoints Emory Winship doctor to National Cancer Advisory Board

Credit: AP

Biden appoints Emory Winship doctor to National Cancer Advisory Board

Credit: AP

Heat waves could spell trouble for pregnant Georgians
The Latest
Nevada has a plan to expand electronic voting. That concerns election security experts
12m ago
Hunter Biden's defense rests without calling president's son as a witness at his federal...
15m ago
This NYC vet makes house calls. In 'Pets and the City,' she's penned a memoir full of...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where we say, ‘Don’t give up on the Braves just yet’
2h ago
It'll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer