Nation & World News

A massive fire rages for a third day at a Russian oil depot targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack

Russian authorities are struggling to put out a massive fire in the southern Rostov region for a third day after an oil depot was hit by Ukrainian drones as Ukrainian forces push into Russia’s Kursk region
The map above shows the Ukraine incursion area inside Russia’s Kursk region as of Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The map above shows the Ukraine incursion area inside Russia’s Kursk region as of Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Digital Embed)
By ILLIA NOVIKOV – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities struggled Tuesday to put out a massive fire in the southern Rostov region for a third consecutive day after an oil depot was hit by Ukrainian drones as Ukrainian forces push into Russia's Kursk region.

The fire at the depot in the town of Proletarsk burned across an area of 10,000 square meters, according to Russian state news agencies. There are 500 firefighters involved in the operation, and 41 of them already have been hospitalized with injuries, according to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, citing local officials.

Ukraine’s Army General Staff claimed responsibility Sunday for attacking the oil depot, which was used to supply the needs of Russia’s army, calling it a measure “to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the daring Kursk incursion has allowed his army to capture a significant number of prisoners who could be used in exchange for captured Ukrainians, expanding on Kyiv's objectives for the mission launched two weeks ago. He earlier said that Ukraine sought to create a buffer zone that might prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border, especially with long-range artillery, missiles and glide bombs.

“Overall, this (Kursk) operation became our largest investment in the process of freeing Ukrainian men and women from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy told diplomats Monday, according to a statement published on Telegram late in the day. “We have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation.”

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army has captured 1,250 square kilometers (480 square miles) and 92 settlements of Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukraine's incursion into Kursk, the largest attack on Russia since World War II, has exposed Russian vulnerabilities.

“Our defensive actions across the border, as well as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s inability to defend his territory, are telling,” Zelenskyy said. “Our proactive defense is the most effective counter to Russian terror, causing significant difficulties for the aggressor.”

But as he hailed successes in Kursk, his troops face a bleak situation in the Donbas region, where Russia is bearing down on the city of Pokrovsk and forcing Ukrainian forces to pull back and Ukrainian civilians to flee their homes.

Russia's relentless six-month slog across Ukraine's Donetsk region following the capture of Avdiivka has cost Ukraine heavily in troops and armor. Ukrainian defenders have no choice but to pull back from positions blown to pieces by Russian artillery, missiles and bombs.

Pokrovsk is one of Ukraine’s main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Its capture would compromise Ukraine’s defensive abilities and supply routes and would bring Russia closer to its stated aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

Russia wants control of all parts of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk, which together make up the Donbas industrial region.

___

Follow developments in the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A soldier of Ukraine's 141st separate infantry brigade rides in a pickup truck at the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A soldier of Ukraine's 141st separate infantry brigade loads a drone with a parcel for soldiers on a mission at the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine gambled on an incursion deep into Russian territory. The bold move changed the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won't...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian president says the push into Russia's Kursk region is to create a buffer zone...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant...15m ago
Who is Mike Lynch? A look at the British tech tycoon missing from a sunken yacht in...24m ago
A German court upholds the conviction of a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp...39m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog