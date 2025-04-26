A massive explosion and fire strikes the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, state media report

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A massive explosion and fire struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, state media reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties from the blast, which appeared to be at Rajaei port in the city.
Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke.
Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast.
Rajaei port mainly handles container traffic and also has oil tanks and other petrochemical facilities.
