A massive explosion and fire strikes the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, state media report

A massive explosion and fire has struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
1 hour ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A massive explosion and fire struck the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, state media reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties from the blast, which appeared to be at Rajaei port in the city.

Social media videos showed a huge plume of black smoke.

Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blast.

Rajaei port mainly handles container traffic and also has oil tanks and other petrochemical facilities.

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.