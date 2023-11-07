A man with a gun is arrested in a park near the US Capitol

BreakingNews
A man with a gun has been arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in the park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Roads in the area were closed for about two hours as officers searched the area and the man's belongings.

Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington as well as on U.S. Capitol grounds.

